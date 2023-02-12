COVID caused monumental changes to activities for many groups, and Stewart Home & School was no exception.

021223.Stewart Home-Lyndsey Hayes_Facebook.jpg

Lyndsey Hayes, a student at Stewart Home School, was all smiles as Stewart Home School dancers performed with the Western Hills dance team last month. (Photo via Facebook)

But Stewart Home & School students are once again taking part in activities throughout the community, and last month that included performing with the Western Hills High School dance team during a WHHS home basketball game.

021223.Stewart Home-Herschel Guttman_Facebook.jpg

Herschel Guttman, a student at Stewart Home School, and fellow SHS students performed with the Western Hills dance team last month. (Photo via Facebook)
021223.WHHS-SHS Dancers_Facebook.jpg

The Western Hills and Stewart Home School dance teams performed together at a Western Hills basketball game last month. (Photo via Facebook)

