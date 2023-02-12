COVID caused monumental changes to activities for many groups, and Stewart Home & School was no exception.
But Stewart Home & School students are once again taking part in activities throughout the community, and last month that included performing with the Western Hills High School dance team during a WHHS home basketball game.
Andrea Oney has ties to both groups.
“While I coach the Western Hills dance team, I also teach dance at the Stewart Home & School, so I thought it would be a fun collaboration for both groups,” she said. “We performed with them in 2020 as well, and this was the first season post-COVID we were able to perform together again.”
Oney taught the SHS students the routine during her weekly lessons, and the WHHS dancers went to Stewart Home & School the Thursday before the performance so the two groups could practice together.
“This is the performance my Hills kids look forward to more than any other the entire season,” Oney said. “The SHS students are such a blessing and joy to be around.”
The WHHS dancers weren’t the only ones looking forward to the performance.
“The Stewart & Home School dancers are beyond excited to dance with the Western Hills dance team,” Oney said. “They are always asking when they get to dance with them again or when they could come dance at one of the SHS basketball games. Just the looks on their faces says it all. They are having the time of their lives on that court.”
David Sellwood, former superintendent of Stewart Home & School, credits Oney with making the time so special for the SHS dancers.
“She is absolutely amazing and is so easily able to bring out the shining spirit of our students to share with her WHHS dance crew,” he said. “We love watching them together.”
SHS students are currently spending time in the community at six of Frankfort’s churches, the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department’s facilities, as well as businesses that include Capital Bowl and Franklin Square Cinemas.
“Our involvement with off-campus vocational placements and extra-curricular was limited due to COVID,” Director Sandra Bell said. “We are so happy to be able to engage with our community again.”
