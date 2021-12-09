For Stewart Home and School students, there’s been a convenient place to buy Christmas presents.

It’s at the school, which recently completed its annual art fair.

This was the third year for the art fair, where all the artwork is produced by the students.

121121.Stewart Home-Aris V_submitted.jpg

Aris V., a student at Stewart Home School, displays some of his artwork. The school recently held its annual art fair. Students at the school are identified by their first name and last initial. (Myles Young | Stewart Home School Director of Media)

“The students really love it,” said Jennifer Zingg, the school’s visual arts director and art enrichment coordinator. “They can show their craft, and they’re able to see that people value what they’re doing.”

The artwork includes paintings on canvas, painted barrel heads and coat racks made out of barrel staves.

Prints are also available of the paintings for sale, and the school has equipment that will print art on mugs.

“We can put a full color print on a mug of a student’s work, and it costs $15,” Zingg said. “That’s a very reasonable price for a gift.”

The artwork can range in size from 5x7 inches to 30x40 inches, and the cost includes shipping within the continental United States.

121121.Stewart Home-Anna M-submitted.jpg

Anna M., a student at Stewart Home School, works on a painting. Students at the school are identified by their first name and last initial. (Myles Young | Stewart Home School Director of Media)

The art shows at the school have been open to just students and select invited guests, but students’ artwork is for sale to the public by contacting Zingg at SHS (jzingg@stewarthome.com) or by visiting the Facebook page Stewarts. In 2022, the school will roll out a new website, www.StewARTS.shop, to sell student work and projects.

Stewart Home has seven classes a day in art, and there is a group of 37 students who attend an after-school program three nights a week in three different groups.

One student has an art studio in his room so he can paint more often.

“Art is really important to mental health,” Zingg said. “It provides an outlet for self-expression.”

The art fair is a big part of Stewart Home and School's extended Christmas season.

“Christmas lasts two months,” Zingg said. “Oct. 31 is Halloween, and Nov. 1 is Christmas.”

