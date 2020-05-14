Franklin County’s Molly Stigers made a name for herself as a runner, but she also excelled as a member of the FFA.
Stigers, who graduated this week in a virtual ceremony, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
A member of the FFA for four years, Stigers is one of 12 finalists for the FFA State Star Farmer award.
The State Star Farmer, the highest honor the Kentucky FFA can award to a member, is normally presented at the state FFA convention. The convention will be online this year from June 30-July 2.
The award is based on the student’s work with their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, FFA involvement and community service.
Stigers’ SAE was goat production, which included making goat milk soap.
Stigers ran on the Franklin County cross country team for four years and the track team for three years after this season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She competed in the state cross country meet all four years of high school, placing 10th in the Class 2A race as a sophomore.
In the spring of her sophomore year, Stigers finished second in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 2A state track and field meet.
Stigers is the daughter of Sandy and Brian Stigers.
State Journal: How did you become involved with FFA?
Stigers: I became involved in FFA my freshman year after seeing my sister join the club while she was in high school.
SJ: What made you decide to make goat milk soap?
Stigers: I decided to make goat milk soap because I rescued two goats that produced milk and had so much left over after milking them twice a day I had to find ways to use it.
SJ: How long have you been making soap? Do you sell it anywhere?
Stigers: I’ve been making soap for three years. I’ve sold it at the Franklin County Band Bazaar and made over 200 bars for my sister’s wedding favors. I also make it as gifts for family and friends.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of being in FFA?
Stigers: I have loved my four years in FFA, being involved has taught me leadership in serving others and has given me the confidence to speak in public. I have made lifelong friends through all of the fun community service projects and activities I’ve experienced being in FFA.
SJ: How difficult has it been not being in school for the last two months?
Stigers: I have actually enjoyed working from home, although I have really missed being around my friends and teachers and all of the senior activities that I would have been a part of.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Stigers: I will be attending Georgetown College majoring in elementary education, and I will also be running cross country and track for Georgetown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.