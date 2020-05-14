Student of the week (new)

Franklin County’s Molly Stigers made a name for herself as a runner, but she also excelled as a member of the FFA.

Molly Stigers

Molly Stigers

Stigers, who graduated this week in a virtual ceremony, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

A member of the FFA for four years, Stigers is one of 12 finalists for the FFA State Star Farmer award.

The State Star Farmer, the highest honor the Kentucky FFA can award to a member, is normally presented at the state FFA convention. The convention will be online this year from June 30-July 2.

The award is based on the student’s work with their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, FFA involvement and community service. 

Stigers’ SAE was goat production, which included making goat milk soap.

Stigers ran on the Franklin County cross country team for four years and the track team for three years after this season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She competed in the state cross country meet all four years of high school, placing 10th in the Class 2A race as a sophomore.

In the spring of her sophomore year, Stigers finished second in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 2A state track and field meet.

Stigers is the daughter of Sandy and Brian Stigers.

State Journal: How did you become involved with FFA?

Stigers: I became involved in FFA my freshman year after seeing my sister join the club while she was in high school.

SJ: What made you decide to make goat milk soap?

Stigers: I decided to make goat milk soap because I rescued two goats that produced milk and had so much left over after milking them twice a day I had to find ways to use it.

SJ: How long have you been making soap? Do you sell it anywhere?

Stigers: I’ve been making soap for three years. I’ve sold it at the Franklin County Band Bazaar and made over 200 bars for my sister’s wedding favors. I also make it as gifts for family and friends.

SJ: What do you see as the benefits of being in FFA?

Stigers: I have loved my four years in FFA, being involved has taught me leadership in serving others and has given me the confidence to speak in public. I have made lifelong friends through all of the fun community service projects and activities I’ve experienced being in FFA.

SJ: How difficult has it been not being in school for the last two months?

Stigers: I have actually enjoyed working from home, although I have really missed being around my friends and teachers and all of the senior activities that I would have been a part of.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Stigers: I will be attending Georgetown College majoring in elementary education, and I will also be running cross country and track for Georgetown.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription