Aliya Sagi is young, but she’s made a big impression as a pre-K student at Second Street School.
Aliya is this the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“She is always a good listener, tries her best at everything we do, and is kind and gentle with others,” said her teacher, Annie Wheatcraft, who nominated her. “We are so happy to have Aliya with us this year.”
Aliya is the daughter of Mariyash Bektemirova and Zaurbek Sagiyev.
State Journal: What do you like most about school?
Aliya: I like to play with the dollhouse and on the playground. I also like the art center.
SJ: How does your family help you with your school work?
Aliya: My mom helps me a lot. We are very close.
SJ: What's your favorite thing about Ms. Wheatcraft?
Aliya: I love that she helps us learn and that she has fun things in her room.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Aliya: When I'm home I like to be outside. I like trees and flowers.
SJ: Who is your hero?
Aliya: My mom is my hero!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.