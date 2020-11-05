110620.StudentWeek-Sagi_submitted.jpg

Second Street's Aliya Sagi is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Aliya Sagi is young, but she’s made a big impression as a pre-K student at Second Street School.

Aliya is this the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“She is always a good listener, tries her best at everything we do, and is kind and gentle with others,” said her teacher, Annie Wheatcraft, who nominated her. “We are so happy to have Aliya with us this year.”

Aliya is the daughter of Mariyash Bektemirova and Zaurbek Sagiyev.

State Journal: What do you like most about school? 

Aliya: I like to play with the dollhouse and on the playground. I also like the art center.

SJ: How does your family help you with your school work? 

Aliya: My mom helps me a lot. We are very close.

SJ: What's your favorite thing about Ms. Wheatcraft? 

Aliya: I love that she helps us learn and that she has fun things in her room.

SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school? 

Aliya: When I'm home I like to be outside. I like trees and flowers.  

SJ: Who is your hero? 

Aliya: My mom is my hero!  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription