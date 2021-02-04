Alyssa Mitchell’s work ethic has caught the attention of her teachers at Bondurant Middle School.
Alyssa, who is in the sixth grade, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Alyssa is a hard working student who often goes the extra mile with her assignments,” said Bondurant teacher Brian Tackett, who nominated Alyssa.
Other BMS teachers agree with Tackett.
Macy Johnson described Alyssa as “amazing, one of the hardest workers I have ever had.”
Stephanie Britton said Alyssa is a student who loves a good challenge, and Lisa Hall added that Alyssa “actively participates in classes, group work and being a leader in the classroom.”
Alyssa is the daughter of Briana and Robert Mitchell.
State Journal: What is your favorite class?
Alyssa: My favorite class is science.
SJ: What do you like most about school?
Alyssa: What I like most about school is getting to know my teachers and them getting to know me. When they know who I am, I am more comfortable. I learn a lot more, and it helps to make school more fun.
SJ: What do you do when you’re not in school or studying?
Alyssa: When I’m not in school I like to play my X-Box and on my PC.
SJ: Who is your hero and why?
Alyssa: My heroes are my parents and my mamaw because they have made me who I am, they show me unconditional love, and they are always in my corner supporting me, encouraging me and pushing me to be the best I can be.
SJ: What do you want to do when you’re finished with school?
Alyssa: When I’m finished with school I want to be a veterinarian. I would also like to volunteer to be a mentor for kids that are struggling with learning and fitting in at school.
