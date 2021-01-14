Mallory Anderson is a big asset to Franklin County High School teacher Shawn Stacy, and her work as a peer tutor has made her the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“I am a special education teacher and I teach those with intellectual disabilities,” Smith said. “It is very hard to do virtually and as a peer tutor in this format, I need her to engage our students.

“Mallory always works hard to greet our students and ask questions and provides a wonderful social interaction with each student. She doesn’t leave anyone out. She truly cares about each student.”

Anderson, a junior, is the daughter of Marcus Anderson.

State Journal: How did you become interested in being a peer tutor?

Anderson: People with intellectual disabilities have always been my favorite people. They just bring a certain happiness, and when they told me that I could take the class I was super excited.

SJ: What do you like about being a peer tutor, and what is the most challenging part?

Anderson: The best thing is hearing what they do and how their day is going. The most challenging part is sometimes getting them to talk.

SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?

Anderson: Community based instruction (CBI) is my favorite subject because it teaches you how to work with all types of people with disabilities, and it teaches you to have patience. I get to understand people with disabilities, and it makes me happy working with people who have a disability.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Anderson: I am in Upward Bound. It’s a college prep program through Kentucky State University.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Anderson: I plan to go to school at Kentucky State University. I plan to go to school for business administration and minor in special education.

