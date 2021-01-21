A hands-on class taken virtually can be challenging, but Franklin County High School’s Liz Anderson has been handing it well.

Anderson, a senior, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Liz has been a shining star in my fifth period floral design class,” wrote Erica Baxter, who nominated Anderson. “Even in a virtual setting Liz is always open to share with the class and does amazing work. She is a senior this year and is working hard to prepare for her future by applying to schools and for scholarships. I am very lucky to have her in class this year.”

Anderson is the daughter of Casey Anderson and Rebecca Teckenbrock.

SJ: How difficult is it to take a floral design class with virtual instruction? 

Anderson: It's not so bad. Personally, I prefer learning about the flowers themselves and the artistic elements of it rather than the arranging aspect of it, which makes it easier for me. It can be a chore to figure out how to get the materials together, but in the end I find the results fun and satisfying. It's one of my favorite classes even during virtual instruction.

SJ: What do you see as the benefit of agriculture classes?

Anderson: I think it's important for all students to understand exactly how agriculture works and its benefits. I haven't really taken any agriculture classes other than floral design, but even floral ties together science and art in such a way that makes me think it's the kind of class that everyone should take at some point.

SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?

Anderson: If we're referring to core subjects, mine is probably history. I have a fondness for interesting tidbits and learning about how people affect the world around them. English comes in a close second, because I like reading, followed by science. 

SJ: What other activities at school or in the community are you involved in?

Anderson: I'm very involved in the choral program! I've participated in Choristers (our audition choir group) since freshman year, and since then have taken on various other choirs such as Women's Choir, Chamber Choir, Flockapellas and Advanced Ladies ensemble. 

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Anderson: I'm currently looking at Northern Kentucky University, and my plan is to graduate with a B.A. in English and a minor in cinema studies.

