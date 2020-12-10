Audrey Bannister has stepped up to the challenge of middle school, and she's been selected the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Audrey, a fifth-grader at Capital Day School, was nominated by Zach Webb, the school's middle school director.
Middle school covers fifth through eighth grades at Capital Day.
"As a first-year middle schooler, Audrey earned straight A pluses in each of her rigorous middle school subjects during the first quarter, and is on track to do so again during this second quarter," Webb wrote in his nomination.
Audrey is the daughter of Mark and Jenny Bannister.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school?
Audrey: Social studies.
SJ: Which do you prefer, virtual or in-person instruction, and why?
Audrey: In-person because you can see your friends and teachers.
SJ: What's your favorite thing about Capital Day School?
Audrey: I like all the classes and fun things like movie/game night. I also like all my friends.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school or studying?
Audrey: I like to play video games with my friends since we can’t see each other in-person now.
SJ: What profession are you interested in once you're finished with school?
Audrey: I want to be a kindergarten teacher.
