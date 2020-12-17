When Taylor Cleland was planning his Eagle Scout project, he knew he wanted to do something to help his school, The Frankfort Christian Academy.
The result was a greenhouse for TFCA, and for his work Cleland is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
He was nominated by TFCA Principal Carrie Beth Tigges.
Tim Marcum is a middle school science teacher at the school, and he taught Cleland, now a sophomore, for three years.
“We could use the greenhouse to show the life cycle of plants,” Marcum said. “Hopefully this spring we can have some seedlings, and I’d like to grow sunflowers. There is no green space around this building.”
Marcum said he and Cleland discussed plans for the greenhouse while it was being planned and built.
“He’s a good kid,” Marcum said.
Cleland, who is in Troop 215 in Georgetown, is the son of Mark Cleland and Rachel Taylor.
SJ: How did you decide on your project?
Cleland: In November of 2019 I had a meeting with Mrs. Tigges because I wanted to do my Eagle Scout project for my school. We were going through some options, and she brought up the idea of a greenhouse. It seemed like it would probably be one of the better things I could do for my Eagle project.
SJ: How would you like to see the greenhouse used?
Cleland: I’d like to see it used as an outside classroom of some sort. That’s probably the most useful thing to use it for.
SJ: Who helped you with the project?
Cleland: My uncle, Truman Taylor, helped me out the most with construction, and I also had my father as the project coordinator, going through all the paperwork and pricing, all that stuff. There were other people who helped with labor, mainly scouts in my troop.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
Cleland: My favorite subject is probably computer science because I’m really into coding and stuff like that.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of being in the Boy Scouts?
Cleland: What I see as benefits is learning skills you can use all of your life, like leadership and teamwork, and also having experiences you might not be able to get anywhere else.
