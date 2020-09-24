Emily Reed hasn’t been a scout for long, having joined BSA Scouts in February 2019 when the organization began admitting girls, but she’s made the most of her time with the organization.
Reed will do her Eagle Scout project next month at Josephine Sculpture Park.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can attain.
For her accomplishment, Reed has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Has BSA lived up to Reed’s expectations?
“Yes and has gone beyond,” she said. “I was especially happy with my experience at scout camp this year.”
To become an Eagle Scout, a scout has to go through six other rankings first, earn a total of 21 merit badges, 13 of which are specifically required to become an Eagle Scout, and complete an Eagle Scout project which is a service project the scout has to organize and lead.
Reed, a senior at Western Hills, is the daughter of Natalie Lile and David Reed.
State Journal: How many merit badges have you earned? How hard has it been to do in the amount of time you’ve had, and which one has been the hardest to earn?
Reed: I have 17 merit badges. It has definitely been stressful at times to keep up with all the merit badges, especially since I also still have school and other activities. So far I think my most "difficult" badge has been personnel management but I am currently working on the camping merit badge, which is taking a lot of work. A lot of the merit badges aren't necessarily "difficult" but they just take a lot of time and work to get all the things done.
SJ: How did you choose your Eagle Scout project?
Reed: I already knew I wanted to do something at Josephine Sculpture Park. I have performed music there before and I already knew some of the people that ran it. I also love how they combine nature and the outdoors with various art forms. Once I got life scout (the rank before eagle) and I was ready to start working on my project, I reached out to the park to see if they were interested and wanted to arrange a meeting about possible ideas. Luckily for me they were excited about a project and after some talking we decided my project would be to open up a new small viewing area and install a bench there.
SJ: How long has becoming an Eagle Scout been your goal?
Reed: When I was younger I really wanted to join scouts and I thought it would be really cool to work my way up through all the ranks, but at the time I couldn't join. I promptly forgot about it until we started hearing about how they were going to let girls in and from that moment I started looking into if it was even possible for me to reach eagle with the time I had. So my goal has been to get eagle since probably August or September 2018, so for two years now.
SJ: How big of an influence and how much of a help has your brother, Kyle, been in this journey?
Reed: My brother is what first introduced me to scouts. I used to see him go off to camp for a week and to scout meetings and I would try and pester anyone into letting me come. By the time I actually started scouts about all Kyle had left to do was his project so we didn't talk very much about scouts but he was always there if I had any questions and it was very helpful for my mom to already have had a kid that had gone through the scout process when we were planning out my action plan for getting eagle.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Reed: I plan on going to college and majoring in sign language interpreting. I currently plan on going either to Northeastern University or U of L. I also plan on some day thru hiking the Appalachian Trail but that will most likely have to wait until after college.
