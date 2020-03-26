Jake Thomas has been plenty busy during his four years at Franklin County High School.
He’s combined academics, athletics and club activities successfully, and he’s been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Jake is a great representative of FCHS,” Londa Tester, an English teacher at Franklin County, wrote in her nomination of Thomas. “He is a great student, senior class officer, student leader and athlete. Jake is kind, polite and always willing to help.”
Thomas takes French classes and is a member of the French Club. Last year when he took the National French Exam, he placed fourth in the state and sixth nationally at Level 1. He’s now preparing for the Level 2 test.
Thomas, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, will attend Georgetown College, where he plans to compete on the bass fishing team.
Thomas is the son of Randall and Kay Thomas.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school?
Thomas: I played four years of basketball, four years of football, I was on the track and field team for one year, I’m a senior class officer, and I was going to be on the bass fishing team this year but then they canceled spring sports. I’m involved with FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), the Beta Club and the National Honor Society.
SJ: Do you ever feel overwhelmed with all you have to do?
Thomas: The only time I feel like I have too much to do is when I don’t take time to prepare, but even then I have my coaches, teachers and club sponsors. You can’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s just prioritizing and keeping up, and it’s worked out well.
SJ: What do you do as a senior class officer?
Thomas: As senior class officers we put on the Sadie Hawkins dance and homecoming dance. I’m co-treasurer, and we try to make things the best we can for the rest of the student body.
SJ: What do you like best about Franklin County High School?
Thomas: I wholeheartedly believe I go to the best high school on the planet. It’s not the building, nothing against the building, but it’s the people, the teachers, administration, the students who come every day to make things around them better.
SJ: What do you plan to study at Georgetown?
Thomas: I’m undecided on a major. I applied to the Christian Scholars Program at Georgetown. I get to take a couple extra religion classes. I’m in the French Club and have taken the National French Exam. I think I’ll take some French classes. Maybe I can do something with the two of those.
