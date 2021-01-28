Madison Cheek is an active member of the Franklin County High School FFA chapter, serving as a chapter officer (reporter) and helping plan events, fundraisers and community service activities as part of her duties.
She led the chapter’s pre-Thanksgiving food drive, which collected two truckloads of food for the Salvation Army.
Cheek has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week. She was nominated by Kylen Douglas, a teacher at FCHS.
Cheek, a junior, is the daughter of Daniel and Mellisa Cheek.
State Journal: How long have you been involved with FFA?
Cheek: I have been involved with the FFA for three years, and I’ve been an officer for two years.
SJ: What’s the most rewarding part of serving in the organization?
Cheek: The most rewarding part of being in the FFA is the amazing friendships I’ve built and the great skills I’ve developed that have allowed me to flourish as a student and a person.
SJ: How did you become interested in agriculture classes?
Cheek: I grew up around agriculture. It’s always been a passion of mine. I knew that taking ag classes would only grow that passion, and my mom and my uncle were both in FFA in high school so I was able to hear great stories that made me want to take these classes even more.
SJ: What is the most important trait for someone who serves as an officer?
Cheek: I believe some of the most important traits to have being an officer are communication skills, being able to work in teams successfully and having a passion for success.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Cheek: After high school, I hope to attend Auburn University and major in veterinary science.
