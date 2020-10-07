Gotti Palmer has taken to virtual learning this fall and is excelling at the Early Learning Village.

For that, she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Gotti is attentive and ready to learn as soon as she logs on to the classroom every day,” said Jane Hamilton, Gotti’s teacher at ELV. “She sits still and stays focused on the lesson for the entire three hours we are online. She has mastered 48 letters (upper case and lower case) and sounds and recognizes all of her numbers 0-10. I am so very proud of how hard Gotti has worked the past few weeks of virtual school.”

Gotti, who is in kindergarten, is the daughter of Heather Palmer and Jason Palmer.

SJ: What do you like best about school?

Gotti: Doing crafts and reading.

SJ: What do you miss about not being around your friends at school?

Gotti: Being able to play with friends without a mask, and being close together.

SJ: What is your favorite subject in school?

Gotti: Reading.

SJ: Who helps you with your schoolwork and how do they help you?

Gotti: My mom and she helps me read, count and stay on task.

SJ: What’s your favorite thing about your teacher, Mrs. Hamilton?

Gotti: She is so nice and fun.

