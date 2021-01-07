Faith K. Hogsten became senior class president at The Frankfort Christian Academy in a very challenging year.
Her work in that capacity led to her selection as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
One of her primary duties is orchestrating the Senior Class Community Project.
“In the past few years, our homeroom has supported the Wounded Warrior Project,” TFCA teacher Lonnie Lewis wrote in his nomination of Hogsten. “This year, our homerooms were asked to support a local group in light of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The class under her leadership decided to support Ashwood Place Senior Living as they thought Thomson-Hood in Wilmore was just a little too far away.
“We found that they have a small number of residents who have no family and very few visitors. Miss Hogsten’s idea was ‘who better to assist?’ The students were asked to monthly contribute to this noble cause. Miss Hogsten went shopping for the class and picked up six Thanksgiving baskets which we filled with all sorts of items.”
For Christmas, each TFCA senior wrote between three to five Christmas cards to be sent to the same Ashwood Place residents who received the Thanksgiving baskets, and students were asked to contribute funds for Christmas baskets.
“Once again, Miss Hogsten spearheaded the purchases,” Lewis wrote. “Ashwood Place contacted us recently and said ‘our special friends were tickled to death with their gifts.’”
Hogsten, the daughter of Crissy and Kenneth Hogsten, is an intern for a first grade teacher at TFCA, is an active member of Capital City Christian Church and works at Hoggy’s Ice Cream.
“Miss Hogsten loves assisting others and indeed plans on being an elementary school teacher,” Lewis wrote. “She is a very gifted young lady with a very special gift of leadership.”
SJ: How did the class select Ashwood Place as a local group to support?
Hogsten: When we were discussing our service project, we were trying to decide what nursing home had the most need for our outreach. We were brainstorming ideas when my homeroom teacher, Mr. Lewis, gave us the idea of Ashwood Place. Together as a class, we talked about how we wanted to serve as many people as we can. We acquired information and found that there were several people in Ashwood Place that didn't have any living family members or friends; this is when we decided Ashwood Place would be the perfect place for our service.
SJ: How did the class respond to the Thanksgiving and Christmas plans?
Hogsten: My classmates and I have always been eager to serve in our community. We worked together to formulate the plan to send out our gift baskets and everyone seemed to be very generous in their donations. I believe everyone in my class has a good heart and a willingness to serve.
SJ: What was your favorite part of the projects during the holiday season and why?
Hogsten: My favorite part of the project was knowing that we were touching people's lives who don't have anyone. My classmates and I were very saddened at the fact that there are people who are alone in a nursing home during the holidays. The joy of knowing you helped someone in need is one of the best feelings someone could have.
SJ: Does the senior class have any projects planned for the rest of the year?
Hogsten: My senior class wants to give as much as we can. Over Christmas break, we raised a reasonable amount of money that we will continue to add to every month. We want to hit the holidays mostly: Valentine's Day, Easter, etc. The senior class hopes to safely go see the recipients of the baskets in person if at all possible with COVID-19. We plan to do as much as we can before we graduate.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Hogsten: I plan to go to Georgetown College and get my bachelor's degree in elementary education. I hope to come back to TFCA one day as a teacher and continue to serve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.