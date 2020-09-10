Jill Jacobs has excelled in academics at Western Hills and this summer, competing in Spanish at the virtual National Beta Convention, she placed 10th in the nation.
For this accomplishment, Jacobs has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
A senior at WHHS, Jacobs is the daughter of Lane and Patrick Jacobs.
SJ: How long have you been studying Spanish, and what do you like about learning a foreign language?
Jacobs: I started taking Spanish in the third grade at Capital Day School, and continued to have a Spanish class every year until my junior year of high school. Learning a foreign language is really interesting to me because putting together new words and grammar is a bit like a puzzle. Knowing Spanish is important to me because it allows me to communicate with a lot more people, and I can see it being beneficial in my future career.
SJ: Was the Spanish competition at the National Beta Convention oral or written? With it being virtual, did that make the competition more difficult? Why or why not?
Jacobs: The Spanish exam was written. The passages, questions, and answers were all written in Spanish, so it was important to know what each part conveyed. I think that the exam being online was a bit more difficult for me personally because I find it easier to comprehend what I’m reading if it’s on paper instead of on a computer screen. With that being said, I’m still really grateful we were able to have the competition at all.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Jacobs: While I appreciate learning Spanish in school, I really love English and Language Arts classes. English classes are interesting to me because they allow for a lot of interpretation and group discussions where you can share your thoughts on different materials. I also enjoy reading and writing, and English class is where I can express that.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at Western Hills and/or in the community?
Jacobs: I am the president of the Western Hills Spanish Club and Spanish Honor Society. One of my favorite activities is competing on the Academic Team, due in part to my teammates and the efforts of our awesome coach, Mr. (Ryan) Hale. I’m also a member of the archery team and am captain of the girls’ golf team. I enjoy participating in the National Honor Society and Y-Club. Additionally, I volunteer at the Kentucky Talking Book Library and Capital City Dance Studio.
Beta Club means a lot to me, and while I’m sad that this will be my last year to compete, I look forward to the possibility of going to Beta convention again this year.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Jacobs: I plan on attending college after I graduate, and I am still undecided on where I’d like to enroll. While I’m not sure what I’ll major in, I hope to pursue a career in law, perhaps international or immigration law. I’ve always been interested in law, and I hope to use my career in order to make a positive impact on the lives of others.
