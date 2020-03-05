It’s not difficult to see why Peaks Mill Elementary School Principal Cassie House nominated fifth grader Levi Smither for the WesBanco Student of the Week honor. He’s a gentleman.
On Thursday, within 30 seconds of meeting the 10-year-old, he introduced himself, shook my hand and held the door for the principal and me.
Levi, the son of A.C. Smither and Ashley Fultz Smither, is a leader on the school’s basketball team and a hard worker in the classroom. But it’s what he offers to do each afternoon that caught House’s attention.
“Levi volunteers to help our custodians throughout the building,” she explained. “He asked to volunteer and often gets compliments about donating his time between bus waves to help out around the building.”
State Journal: Why did you offer to assist the custodians?
Levi: So I could help out and not make it so hard on the teachers. If the teachers need something cleaned up or something I help them.
SJ: What tasks do you do?
Levi: I empty trash, sweep the hallways and clean the classrooms up a bit.
SJ: What else do you do to help others?
Levi: If kids don’t have a lot of friends, I’ll be friends with them. I don’t want to leave people out.
SJ: Why is this important to you?
Levi: Every kid should be treated equally. If somebody thinks they are better than somebody else, they’re not. I try to be a friend to everybody.
SJ: What do you like best about Peaks Mill?
Levi: It's a good school. The teachers care for you. If you need someone to help you, they lend a hand. Every person has a friend here.
SJ: What are your favorite subjects?
Levi: Social studies because I can learn about wars and what we did that we shouldn’t have done. I also like reading new books and meeting new characters.
SJ: What is your favorite book?
Levi: “The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963” (by Christopher Paul Curtis). We’re reading it right now.
SJ: What do you like best about basketball?
Levi: My papaws played it and I’m good at it and my friends play.
SJ: Who is your role model?
Levi: My dad. He’s a good dad. He cares about people and he helps others. He goes above and beyond in his stuff too.
SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up?
Levi: A firefighter or a worker for the Franklin County Road Department plowing snow and paving roads. I like to be outdoors.
SJ: Who would you like to thank?
Levi: My teachers because they are so helpful and my parents because they care about me and make my life better.
