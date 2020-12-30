School, with its virtual learning, has been a challenge for students this year.
Tracy Fannin, a teacher at the Early Learning Village, appreciates her class for their work and one student in particular for her perseverance.
Lexi Jo Monroe, a kindergartner at ELV, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“I am a very lucky kindergarten teacher,” Fannin wrote in her nomination of Lexi Jo. “I have an amazing group of students and families. All my students have faced the difficult challenges of virtual learning and attending class every day. In my heart, I believe each of them should be recognized because this is a big achievement.
“Nonetheless, I have one student who has proven, and continues to exemplify, what it means to persevere,” she wrote. “This student is Lexi Jo Monroe. There are several attributes that make Lexi Jo very special. To begin with, she is kind and considerate to everyone.
“She cheers on her friends when they get recognized or receive an award. She gives encouragement to her classmates when needed. She is a great role model and shows respect to all. However, what sets Lexi Jo apart from others is her willingness to thrive academically while faced with her own personal hardship. Lexi Jo has been diagnosed with Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.”
Despite that additional challenge, Lexi Jo has kept up with her classwork.
“There have been times that Lexi Jo joins our virtual class while traveling to and from doctor appointments,” Fannin wrote. “The point is, these obstacles don’t stop Lexi Jo from participating. She is always ready to answer a question or share her thinking. In fact, the week when our district was in-person, Lexi Jo was there. When we were allowed to have small groups of students in our class, Lexi Jo was there. Lexi Jo shows up prepared to learn and succeed."
Lexi Jo is the daughter of Herbert and Sarah Monroe.
SJ: What do you like best about school?
Lexi Jo: Playing with my friends and sliding.
SJ: What has been the hardest thing about school?
Lexi Jo: Math.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Lexi Jo: Writing because I get to draw pictures with it and sound out words.
SJ: What is your favorite thing about your teacher, Mrs. Fannin?
Lexi Jo: She loves all of us.
SJ: Who is your hero and why?
Lexi Jo: My Bubby (Camden Sanders) because he gives me the best hugs.
