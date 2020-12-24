Virtual instruction has been a new experience for most students, and Logan McDonald has risen to the challenge.
Logan, a fourth grader at Second Street School, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“During virtual schooling, Logan has remained focused, determined to learn and organized,” said Stephanie Starkey, a teacher at Second Street who nominated Logan. “He has a deep desire to learn, and it shows in his work ethic. He will never turn in an assignment that is not his best effort.
“He always arrives to class on time and with a smile on his face. While this pandemic has been so hard on all of us as we are having to navigate this new adventure of virtual learning, he has never let this slow him down. His positive attitude inspires me through this adventure.”
Logan is the son of Taylor and Morgan McDonald. His sister, Alex, is in the second grade at Second Street.
SJ: What is your favorite thing about school?
Logan: I like seeing my friends and teachers.
SJ: What do you like about virtual instruction?
Logan: I like being at my house.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Logan: Science is my favorite subject. I like learning about animal adaptations and sound waves.
SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school?
Logan: I like to play outside and go fishing.
SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up?
Logan: I want to be a paleontologist or an archeologist.
