Western Hills High School senior Ginny Lyle was recently named a winner in the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2020 Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth Contest.
Lyle was one of two statewide winners, a boy and girl, chosen from 22 district winners. About 350 students competed in county and district contests.
For this achievement, Lyle has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Ginny is an outstanding leader, student and friend,” wrote Jenna Burke, J.R. Zinner and Jeff Shaffer, WHHS teachers who nominated Lyle for the WesBanco honor.
“Most recently Ginny was selected as the female winner for the Kentucky Farm Bureau Outstanding Youth Contest. She has received several accolades in FFA and is serving currently as one of the Chapter Vice Presidents. In addition to that, she was a member of the Governor's Scholars Program at Centre College. During her senior year, Ginny has still been able to find successes amidst the uncertainty.”
This year’s contest was held virtually via Zoom videoconferences. Judges heard speeches and spoke with finalists for personal interviews, awarding points for each contestant’s leadership record, conversational ability and scholastic achievement. KFB gave both winners a $3,000 college scholarship, a luggage set and watch for winning the contest.
“Just to give a quick shout out to my advisers, Mr. Jeff Shaffer, Mr. J.R. Zinner and Mrs. Jenna Burke, who have been there every step of the way on this journey and were the ones who helped me prepare for this contest,” Lyle said.
Lyle is the daughter of Lola Williamson and Ben Lyle and has a sister, Amy Lyle.
“From the bottom of my heart, I couldn't have done it without any of these people and the rest of my support system,” she said.
SJ: How did you become interested in agriculture?
Lyle: I grew up in Bald Knob on a farm where my dad raised some pigs at one point and I raised chickens for a while. However, my true spark for the agriculture industry began in eighth grade when I got involved in FFA. I wanted to become a veterinarian and I knew that I had to gain hands-on experience and take advantage of leadership opportunities in order to accomplish this goal. I ran for an officer position that year, and was fortunate enough to be elected as the chapter president. From there, my love for the agriculture industry and FFA only grew.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of being in FFA?
Lyle: This is actually a pretty loaded question just because I see so much value in FFA. My go-to answer, though, is that FFA provides students with so many opportunities in all areas of the industry. FFA will prepare you for all kinds of pathways whether that is going into the military, going to vet school like I hope to, or attending a technical school.
So much of that is due to the fact that you are constantly surrounded by new people who help you grow into the person that you've always dreamed of being, and even farther than that. These opportunities and these people help you to develop your own sense and style of servant leadership, allowing you to discover how you can best use your strengths to impact other people.
Because this industry is so broad, you are bound to meet some of your best friends and network with people that you will likely work with later on in whatever profession you decide to pursue. One thing that we have always advocated for is that there is a place for anyone and everyone in agriculture because who doesn't love to eat?
Opportunities like this contest allow young leaders to voice their opinions and advocate much like I did with my speech about the impacts of COVID-19 on the beef industry in Kentucky.
SJ: How difficult are agriculture classes when you're doing virtual instruction?
Lyle: For me, my agriculture classes are the highlight of my day, and are honestly a breath of fresh air. The majority of my schedule is full of AP courses, so having two agriculture classes this semester and three next semester gives me a chance to take a step back from such rigorous coursework.
Obviously, we have the same challenges as every other person learning through virtual instruction, such as technology glitches, less communication between the teachers and students, and just an overall slower pace of learning in the class.
I think the most difficult part of being in an agriculture course this year is the lack of hands-on activities. For instance, in my floral design class, we are able to pick up flower-making materials every couple of weeks so that we can learn to make arrangements through virtual instruction, but it still isn't comparable to normal school years. However, our agriculture teachers have done an admirable job at being flexible and adjusting to all of the hurdles that this year has presented.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at Western Hills and/or in the community?
Lyle: I am heavily involved in lots of other activities. Within the school, I serve as the Beta Club treasurer, one of the National Honor Society's Service Chairs, and am a member of the Leadership Team in Science Club. I am also a part of Spanish Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta at Western Hills.
Outside of school, I am a member of the Campbellsburg Christian Church in Henry County and regularly volunteer at the Kentucky Historical Society in their children's programs like Camp ArtyFact, prior to the pandemic.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Lyle: After graduation, I plan to attend college but am currently undecided as to where. There is a high probability that I will be attending the University of Kentucky, but I like to keep an open mind. If I attend UK, I plan to major in agricultural and medical biotechnology with a minor in animal science. However, wherever I go next year, I will major in something that puts me on the pathway to veterinary school.
