Bianca Menjivar, a fourth-grader at Peaks Mill Elementary School, hasn’t just been doing her own school work. She’s been helping out family members, too.

For her hard work and helpfulness, Bianca has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“We would like to nominate Bianca because she has been such a hard worker during the virtual learning world,” Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House and Katie Bratton, who was teaching science with Bianca as a long-term substitute at Peaks Mill, wrote. “She logs on for her own assignments, but also helps several other family members who are younger to sign in.

“Bianca takes initiative to support them and makes sure that they get things turned in, all while keeping up with her own school work. Most recently she had some Internet trouble, but instead of just giving up, she called her teacher; talk about taking control of your own learning! We are incredibly proud of Bianca and her hard work.”

Bianca is the daughter of Alma Farfan and Marvin Menjivar.

SJ: Which do you like better, virtual learning on in-person learning, and why?

Bianca: I like in-person learning better because I get to see my friends. At my house it is kind of boring, so at school I can see my teachers and talk to my friends.

I'm just really excited to be back in person at school, and the best part is that this first week has been spirit week.

SJ: How do you help other family members with their school work?

Bianca: I help my cousins to get into their Google classrooms. My little cousin at ELV (Early Learning Village), I help get her ready for the day like brushing her hair and getting her clothes picked out, so she is ready for their meeting. My other cousin I help her when she comes to my room and she needs help with writing. She says what she wants and I type for her. I always tell my teacher that I need to help them, but then I come right back.

SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?

Bianca: I like to play with my friends and go outside on my bike. I like when Marvin, my brother, rides his bike and does a "wheeley." I also like to make forts with my cousins, but then we have to pick it up.

SJ: Who is your hero and why?

Bianca: I would say my brother Marvin is my hero because one time I was on the trampoline and I fell but he caught me.

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?

Bianca: When I grow up I want to be a doctor. I like to help others, so that's why I want to be a doctor.

