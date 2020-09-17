Nakshatra Vemula likes to write and draw, and she put those talents to good use in Meet the Helpers, the inaugural KET summer story contest that celebrates the everyday helpers and heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest was open to children in grades K-3 who were invited to submit stories describing selfless acts from the helpers they witness in their communities.
Nakshatra, a second grader at Bridgeport Elementary, was one of six winners across the state.
For this achievement, Nakshatra has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
The list of winners and their entries may be found at https://education.ket.org/summer-story-contest.
Nakshatra is the daughter of Sriram Reddy Vemula and Deepthi Reddy Goguri.
SJ: Why did you want to write a story about everyday helpers and heroes for the contest?
Nakshatra: I think of them all the time. I chose this opportunity to let them know as to how blessed we are for their service and wanted to thank them wholeheartedly.
SJ: How did you come up with the list of people you wrote about in your story?
Nakshatra: My everyday experiences and stories my mother read to me.
SJ: Do you enjoy writing, and if you do, what do you like about it?
Nakshatra: Yes, it makes me happy drawing art and describing the picture with a story.
SJ: What’s your favorite subject in school and what do you like about it?
Nakshatra: Math and science. I want to know how this universe came into existence; I want to learn about the cosmos, galaxies and black hole. I always wonder how humans and animals came into existence. I love math because I can learn many techniques of how numbers work together to get the same results in many ways.
SJ: Who is your hero or heroes?
Nakshatra: My mom is my hero. She works really hard for me and my brother.
