Virtual learning has been a new experience for most students, but it hasn’t slowed Jacob Thompson.
Jacob, a sixth-grader at Second Street School, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
He was nominated by teachers Sarah Pearl and Erin Peach.
“Jacob has been a phenomenal student thus far,” they wrote in their nomination. “He shows up to all of his classes (virtually) five minutes early and is prepared to take notes or get to work right away. When we have our self-directed learning time, he makes sure to check in with all of his teachers and completes the required work.
“Jacob also does a great job of responding to his emails, asking for help when he is confused and using the feedback that is given to revise his assignments. He steps forward as a leader and displays perseverance. He takes time to learn with his teachers in small groups and shows an excellent attitude as he grows as a learner.”
Jacob is the son of Mike and Wendy Thompson.
State Journal: Which do you prefer, virtual or in-person instruction, and why?
Jacob: I like virtual because I get to hang out with my mom all day.
SJ: What do you miss most about not going to school in person?
Jacob: Seeing my friends and teachers.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Jacob: Math because I like Mrs. Pearl and the way she teaches math to us.
SJ: What do you like most about school?
Jacob: Seeing my friends.
SJ: What are your favorite activities outside of school?
Jacob: Riding my dirt bike and riding my skateboard and playing basketball and playing Fortnight on my Xbox.
