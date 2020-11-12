Emma Strong is a busy person, involved in several local organizations.
She’s active in the Frankfort chapter of the Kentucky Youth Climate Strike, is a student board member of the Woods and Water Land Trust, and she volunteers at LIFE House for Animals.
She also volunteers at Fantasy Forest in South Frankfort, where she’s put up a free library.
Fantasy Forest, located at the corner of Second and Logan streets, is planted with native trees, shrubs and wildflowers.
For her work, Strong has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Strong, who is a junior and homeschooled, is the daughter of Diane and Danny Strong.
SJ: What would you like to see happen at Fantasy Forest?
Strong: I want it to be a really cool place for people that want to come and take a break. I just wanted it to be a cool place again. Dolly Graham Park is right next to it, and if you’re at Dolly Graham you can see Fantasy Forest. I’d like to see people at Dolly Graham come to Fantasy Forest.
SJ: How did you become involved with Fantasy Forest?
Strong: Me and my brother walk a lot, especially downtown. We love exploring downtown. We’d walk by it every two days or so. It’s like a gem, and people don’t know it’s there. We talked to neighbors who didn’t know it was there. When I found everyone at Fantasy Forest, I found out some of their volunteers were getting older and couldn’t do as much, and new volunteers weren’t coming in. I wanted people to know Fantasy Forest is here.
SJ: What has the response been to the little free library?
Strong: Every time I walk by it’s different. One day there may not be anything there, and another day there’s a new stack of books. It’s used so much, and it makes me so happy.
SJ: Why did you decide to put up a little free library?
Strong: When people walk by Fantasy Forest, I want to make them stop and look at it. Grabbing a book and sitting under a tree to read seems like a nice thing to me.
SJ: Who has inspired you in your volunteer work?
Strong: I’ve met a lot of really cool people, especially in Frankfort, and I’m happy I get to surround myself with people like that. My parents, I know everyone says that, but they are get going and get it done people, and that’s what I like to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.