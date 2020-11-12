Emma Strong is a busy person, involved in several local organizations.

She’s active in the Frankfort chapter of the Kentucky Youth Climate Strike, is a student board member of the Woods and Water Land Trust, and she volunteers at LIFE House for Animals.

She also volunteers at Fantasy Forest in South Frankfort, where she’s put up a free library.

Fantasy Forest, located at the corner of Second and Logan streets, is planted with native trees, shrubs and wildflowers.

For her work, Strong has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Strong, who is a junior and homeschooled, is the daughter of Diane and Danny Strong.

SJ: What would you like to see happen at Fantasy Forest?

Strong: I want it to be a really cool place for people that want to come and take a break. I just wanted it to be a cool place again. Dolly Graham Park is right next to it, and if you’re at Dolly Graham you can see Fantasy Forest. I’d like to see people at Dolly Graham come to Fantasy Forest.

SJ: How did you become involved with Fantasy Forest?

Strong: Me and my brother walk a lot, especially downtown. We love exploring downtown. We’d walk by it every two days or so. It’s like a gem, and people don’t know it’s there. We talked to neighbors who didn’t know it was there. When I found everyone at Fantasy Forest, I found out some of their volunteers were getting older and couldn’t do as much, and new volunteers weren’t coming in. I wanted people to know Fantasy Forest is here.

SJ: What has the response been to the little free library?

Strong: Every time I walk by it’s different. One day there may not be anything there, and another day there’s a new stack of books. It’s used so much, and it makes me so happy.

SJ: Why did you decide to put up a little free library?

Strong: When people walk by Fantasy Forest, I want to make them stop and look at it. Grabbing a book and sitting under a tree to read seems like a nice thing to me.

SJ: Who has inspired you in your volunteer work?

Strong: I’ve met a lot of really cool people, especially in Frankfort, and I’m happy I get to surround myself with people like that. My parents, I know everyone says that, but they are get going and get it done people, and that’s what I like to do.

