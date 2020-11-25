Franklin County High School’s Peyton Sutton has excelled in athletics.
She does the same in the classroom.
Sutton, a senior, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Peyton Sutton is the epitome of the well-rounded student and servant-leader,” FCHS teacher Terry Johnson wrote in nominating Sutton. “A very bright and intelligent student, she works extremely hard and is an active and contributing member in each of her classes. She is continually looking for ways to serve others in our school and community and is one of the most unselfish and giving young people I have ever known.
“She is also a talented athlete whose sense of commitment and fair play is a role model for her teammates both on and off the field. She is totally reliable, conscientious and is a young person of great personal integrity. It is a blessing to have her in our school and she will continue to positively impact the lives of others long after she leaves FCHS.”
Sutton has played on the FCHS softball team since she was a sixth-grader, and she spent three years on the basketball team.
She is senior class president and a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and the French Club.
Sutton is the daughter of Jill Karsner and Mike Sutton.
SJ: How much have academics been stressed at home?
Sutton: Academics have always been at the forefront of our minds. It’s very important. My mom is an educator, a teacher, and it’s always been important to her and to me that I get a great education and always try my best, and that’s just as much for academics as it has been for athletics.
SJ: What is your favorite class and why?
Sutton: My favorite class at Franklin County is French IV because Mr. Johnson does an amazing job creating a fun atmosphere for all his students. He’s an amazing teacher.
SJ: How challenging is virtual instruction?
Sutton: As you become an upperclassman and take dual credit courses and honors courses, it can be more challenging because you don’t have someone there 24/7, leaning over your shoulder in a classroom to help you. But our teachers have done a great job being available to us and helping us any way that they can.
SJ: What do you miss most about not being able to attend school in person?
Sutton: I miss seeing my friends every day, participating in the different activities Franklin County has to offer, going to football games and going to club meetings, things like that.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Sutton: I haven’t decided on a school yet, but I want to attend a four-year university. I want to major in a medical field of some kind, and I hope to become a physician’s assistant.
