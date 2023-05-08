According to the Oxford Dictionary, 3D printing is "the action or process of making a physical object from a three-dimensional digital model, typically by laying down many thin layers of a material in succession."
In the 1980s, 3D printing techniques were considered suitable only for the production of functional or aesthetic prototypes, according to Wikipedia. The process was mainly used in traditional manufacturing settings and over the years has "gained importance in the field of engineering due to its many benefits. Some of the benefits include enabling faster prototyping, reducing manufacturing costs, increasing product customization and improving product quality.
"As of 2020, 3D printers have reached the level of quality and price that allows most people to enter the world of 3D printing. In 2020, decent quality printers could be found for less than $200 for entry level machines."
For those wanting to explore 3D printing without investing in their own machine, Jason Allen, executive director of the Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace, encourages them to become a member of the Innovation Center and utilize the numerous 3D printers available, including two resin 3D printers.
"The biggest thing is the resources we have here and the decades of knowledge in the fields we’re experimenting with," Allen said. "We have laser tech, 3D printing, embroidery ... We're here for people to explore new trades."
The center is open to anyone, including high school students, and four local students have taken advantage of that.
Frankfort High School seniors Austin Wellman, Dawson Pearl, Thiago Pires and Ella Luking have served as interns at the center working under Allen since August. They have focused mainly on 3D printing, but have utilized other areas of the center as well.
The students said they had been taking dual credit courses at Somerset Community College, learning how to use the software used to build 3D models for printing, when their teacher, Arlene Crabtree, decided to reach out to Allen about the students interning at the Innovation Center, because she knew the center offered 3D printing and the school wasn't able to purchase more machines.
"Schools may not have a budget to purchase equipment like what we have," Allen said. "We try to move more quickly than public schools can at times as far as purchasing new technologies. We try to stay ahead of technology as much as we can."
Allen welcomed the four students and got them right to work creating 3DKY.org.
Allen and the students came up with the idea to create downloadable 3D printing models for historic locations in Frankfort.
"We decided to start a business to provide models people could manipulate and see the details," Allen said.
Models on the website available to download are of the Capitol, Liberty Hall, Buffalo Trace water tower, Kentucky State Arsenal and Whitaker Bank.
Other 3D models the students have made include the Governor's Mansion, a topographical of downtown, the Old Capitol, Independence Bank and the Capital Plaza Tower. They printed an ornament of the Governor's Mansion and gave it to Gov. Andy Beshear as a Christmas gift.
The students entered the 3D model of the Capitol into this year's Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) competition and it won first place.
For the Capitol model, Pires built the body of the building, Wellman did the detail, Pearl did the stairs and windows and Luking put together the video and write up detailing the process of creating the 3D model. The students said it took about 300 hours to build the model using pictures of the Capitol.
"None of these models were built with blueprints," Allen said. "They built them using Google Earth and pictures.
Wellman said he likes the design process most about 3D printing.
"I like creating something out of nothing," he said.
Pearl said he enjoys working with the printers.
"My favorite part is learning to work with the printers and figuring out when they are going to mess up and how to fix it," Pearl stated.
Luking likes to use the 3D printers to create gifts. "I printed my friend a jellyfish that she wanted," he said.
Pires said he also designed and printed things for personal use like a phone case and AirPod case. Wellman also designed a duck whistle and printed it using the resin printer.
"Anybody can do it," Pires said. "None of us were good at it at all when we first started. The learning curve is steep. From the first class we took, we kept getting better over time."
Allen said the students are talented at the design side, which is the hardest part of 3D printing.
"They are way far advanced as far as my abilities," he said, adding even the software company is amazed at what the students have been able to do.
Allen hopes to have a second round of interns in the fall.
"The hope is that we have interns in the future that want to carry it on," Allen said about having students create more 3D models of landmarks around Frankfort and the state for 3DKY.org.
"This is probably one of the best places to continue growing with 3D design," Pearl, who plans to enter a trade after graduating from FHS, said. "Every time we design a building, we learn something new. We lost some of our tech program at FHS. Luckily, we have this internship to keep us learning."
Pires, who plans to attend Centre College in the fall for pre-med, said the Innovation Center is what you make of it.
"If you want to push yourself you can," he said. "This is a building filled with tools."
Wellman, who is planning to attend University of Louisville in the fall for civil engineering, said it's a great place to try something new.
"If you don’t have any ideas, try something new," Wellman said. "Before this, I had no idea what I wanted to do. When I started here, I realized I loved designing and creating things."
Luking, who plans to attend Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, for computer science, recommends to future tech students to use the internet and the Innovation Center to their advantage.
"We learned from the internet and we learned a lot through talking to Jason," she said.
To learn more about the Innovation Center, visit www.franklincenterforinnovation.org. The center is hosting a Frankfort Crafted Market every third Saturday of the month from 1-6 p.m. at the center located at 801 Schenkel Lane. Tours are available during the market and anytime by calling 502-382-0367 or by emailing contact@fcfi.space.
