According to the Oxford Dictionary, 3D printing is "the action or process of making a physical object from a three-dimensional digital model, typically by laying down many thin layers of a material in succession."

In the 1980s, 3D printing techniques were considered suitable only for the production of functional or aesthetic prototypes, according to Wikipedia. The process was mainly used in traditional manufacturing settings and over the years has "gained importance in the field of engineering due to its many benefits. Some of the benefits include enabling faster prototyping, reducing manufacturing costs, increasing product customization and improving product quality.

051023_3DPrintingStudents_hb_web-1.jpg

Frankfort High School senior Dawson Pearl looks at one of the 3D printers at Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
051023_3DPrintingStudents_hb_web-4.jpg

Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace 3D printing interns and Frankfort High School seniors Dawson Pearl, Thiago Pires, Ella Luking and Austin Wellman developed the website 3dKY.org, where they post downloadable 3D models of Kentucky landmarks for others to download for free. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
051023_3DPrintingStudents_hb_web-3.jpg

Frankfort High School senior Thiago Pires looks at the detail on the Capitol Dome that he helped design at Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
051023_3DPrintingStudents_hb_web-2.jpg

Frankfort High School senior Austin Wellman designed a duck whistle that he printed using a 3D resin printer at Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
051023_3DPrintingStudents_hb_web-9.jpg

Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace 3D printing interns and Frankfort High School seniors Dawson Pearl, Thiago Pires, Ella Luking and Austin Wellman designed a 3D model of the Kentucky State Arsenal. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
051023_3DPrintingStudents_hb_web-10.jpg

Franklin Center for Innovation: Makerspace 3D printing interns and Frankfort High School seniors Dawson Pearl, Thiago Pires, Ella Luking and Austin Wellman designed a 3D model of the Capitol. The design won first place at the Student Technology Leadership Program competition. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription