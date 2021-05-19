To celebrate local educators for Teacher Appreciation Week, Wiggins Orthodontics hosted a contest asking Frankfort and Lawrenceburg students to nominate their favorite teachers.
Students were asked to write what about makes their teacher special.
Wiggins Orthodontics received more than 150 student submissions nominating 55 teachers. All three winners were from Frankfort Independent and Franklin County schools.
Winners were divided into three categories — elementary, middle and high school. Each student and teacher were awarded $100.
Isabel Burris won the elementary category with her nomination of Hearn Elementary teacher Melissa Wiard.
Here is her entry:
“My favorite teacher is Mrs. Wiard (though some of us call her Mrs. Wizard). Mrs. Wiard is my fifth grade teacher. She is also one of Dr. Wiggins former clients.
“One thing that I really like about Mrs. Wiard is that she is everyones best friend yet she still has authority. For example, she won’t let us do stupid stuff like walk where all the ticks are in the grass.
“Another thing that makes her my favorite is that she talks to us like we are adults, and that doesn’t happen often. An example was the day when we had 'Life Lessons with Mrs. Wiard' and she told the whole class to wear deodorant and to not be that kid who doesn’t. These are just a few reasons why Mrs. Wiard is my favorite teacher.”
Second Street School student Stanton Bryan was the middle school winner. He nominated Lauren Burrell.
Here is his entry:
“I wanna nominate Mrs. Burrell (Lauren Burrell) as my favorite teacher. She came into my life in the fifth grade and I feel like God knew she would help me in more ways than just in that classroom.
“See, we both have anxiety so she gets me and how I worry. She would let me eat lunch in her room because the lunchroom just made me nervous.
“So, this year she is my mentor instead of my teacher. This gave me the chance to see her in both roles. This year when my grades were at their lowest I had two F’s and an in progress with all red. She knew something was up.
“I have always been an A-B student before this year. She worked with me to get my grades up.
“She taught me more than the subjects I was working on. She taught me time management and how to schedule my days. Going to school virtual was a huge adjustment for me. I now have two A’s and a B with all green.
“This was all during a pandemic while I stayed at home and she did all of this with me through a computer and Zoom meetings. She had her whole class she was teaching but always seemed to be there for me whenever I needed her. She would respond to night-time text to answer any questions I had.
“There was never a time she was not available to help me. She would check in with my mom to see how I was doing or to brag on me. She made my sixth grade virtual year a year to beat all the odds.
“I am forever grateful for all she has done for me and I know that no matter what age I am that she is always there to help me.”
The high school winner is Peyton Sutton of Franklin County High School, who was nominated Kathy Parritt.
Her entry is below:
“It is with great pleasure that I list Mrs. Kathy Parritt, a Franklin County High School math teacher, as my favorite teacher of all time.
“Mrs. Parritt has been my teacher for the past two years at Franklin County and has done a phenomenal job of teaching the content as well as caring for me as a student.
“She is always willing to go the extra mile for her students and is the greatest encourager I have ever met. She brings so much joy into the classroom that allows students to excel and have fun!
“Mrs. Parritt is someone that I will always remember as having a positive impact on my high school experience because of her generosity, willingness, and determination. She is someone that I look up to and strive to be more like. I cannot think of a better recipient for this recognition.”
“As a part of the contest, I printed out all of the nominations (all 150+) and delivered them to each teacher at their school along with a $5 Starbucks gift card,” said Meg Quarles of Wiggins Orthodontics. “They have had such a difficult year and we really wanted to let them know how much we appreciated all they have done for the students in our community.”
