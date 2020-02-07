While area schools were closed on Friday, students had fun playing in the snow.
It is the first inclement weather day of the school year for Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools. Private schools Capital Day School and Good Shepherd Catholic School were also closed Friday. The Frankfort Christian Academy was on a two-hour delay.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Frankfort until 1 p.m. on Friday. A light snow began falling around 3 a.m., and by Friday afternoon, Frankfort saw about an inch of snow accumulation, according to the NWS.
Lachlan Looney, a first grader at Second Street School, spent part of his snow day sledding with his sister and father outside of the Kentucky State Capitol. He said he was excited for the snow day “because I haven’t had one in a long time” and that he thinks schools should have more snow days.
“I can go sledding and have snowball fights,” Lachlan said of what he likes to do on snow days. He said his drink of choice on days like Friday is hot chocolate.
