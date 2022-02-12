Western Hills teachers Haleigh Huff and Jessica Turner are both avid skiers, and they wanted to share that with their students.

That led to the formation of the Western Hills Ski Club, which is in its first year of existence.

Western Hills teacher Haleigh Huff, left, and WHHS students, from left, Cameron Hunter, Collin Armstrong and Chase Crume ride a ski lift at Perfect North in Indiana. This is the first year for the Western Hills ski club. (Photo submitted)

 

Huff, Turner and students interested in skiing and snowboarding head to Perfect North every Friday after school. The trip to the resort in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, takes about an hour and 45 minutes.

“The overall mission of our club was to get kids out of their comfort zone, because that’s where you start to grow as a person,” Huff said. “We wanted to introduce that to these kids who might not have an opportunity to ski or snowboard in their life.”

The club took its first trip to Perfect North on Jan. 14. Huff said the club has about 25 members.

While winter sports aren’t particularly popular in Kentucky, Huff and Turner have been pleased with the turnout for the club.

“There was a lot of interest, and I’m hoping that it grows in the next few years,” Huff said. “We’re hoping that it extends into all of Franklin County’s schools, not just Western Hills High School. That’s our overall goal.”

Several members of the Western Hills ski club pose for a photo at Perfect North. From left are Olivia McHam, Ethan Baker, Steven Perez Rico, Jadin Jobe, teacher Haleigh Huff, Griffin Hurst, Lane Colston, Abigail Stout, Logan Disponette, Will Boswell and Cameron Hunter. (Photo submitted)

Perfect North has a ski club program, and members of the WHHS club receive a discount on passes, and they can rent equipment through their lift passes.

Club members can also use the passes any time they go to Perfect North and not just when they’re with the club, depending on the level of pass they purchased.

“This is introducing them to a new sport,” Huff said, “and we want to give a big shout out to our Central Office and our Youth Service Center coordinator (Mandy Heacock) for helping sponsor and allow this club to happen.”

Heacock helped pay for the buses this year, and the lift passes are the only expense students have.

Huff grew up skiing, and Turner, a Franklin County graduate, took up the sport after being introduced to it in middle school.

“I got into it because the middle schools here used to take a trip,” Turner said. “They used to do school trips. They’d leave in the morning and we did Paoli Peaks and Perfect North one year. You just go for a day. That’s how I got started skiing.”

Now Huff and Turner are sharing their love of skiing with their students.

“We wanted to introduce this to kids and show them a new activity, something that’s a lifetime sport,” Huff said.

WHHS senior Lane Colston had been skiing before joining the club.

“I had skied once before so I was not that great at it,” Colston said. “But I joined the ski club to go skiing with some of my friends more and to hopefully get better at it.

“I have now gotten the hang of it, and it is really fun. I love a good challenge, and this is definitely one.”

