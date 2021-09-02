090321.KristaSturgeon_submitted.jpeg

Krista Sturgeon is starting a peer-to-peer support group for Franklin County residents who have lost a loved one to COVID. Sturgeon's father, Don Sturgeon, died of COVID in December 2020. (Photo submitted)

Krista Sturgeon’s world changed forever in December with the passing of her father, Don Sturgeon, from COVID-19, but she’s come up with a way to honor her father and help people at the same time.

Sturgeon is starting a peer-to-peer support group for anyone in Franklin County who has lost a loved one to COVID.

“My dad passed away in 2020 on Dec. 11,” Sturgeon said. “I was always with him. I was Daddy’s girl. I’ve been completely devastated and I’ve not been myself at all.

“I was talking with a therapist who said ‘you’re strong, and you’ll figure out a way with your activism and advocacy.’ That’s when I knew what Dad wanted me to do.”

Sturgeon plans to start the group on Sept. 16. Her schedule for the group is to meet from 7-7:50 p.m. each Thursday for 10 weeks. The group will be capped at 25 participants, and it will be first come, first served.

She plans on having a second group after the first group completes its 10 weeks.

“It’s going to be on Zoom,” she said. “I’ll do it from up here (she lives in Massachusetts), but it will be a peer-to-peer support group for anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID in Franklin County. I know the numbers are climbing again.

“This is in honor of my father. I think this is what he would want me to do. When I decided to do this a few days ago I felt his presence. I knew this is what he would want me to do because this is what he did, help people.

“I’m doing it for him and selfishly for myself as well. I’ll be in that group too.”

Sturgeon said there won’t be a therapist at the meetings.

“It has nothing to do with therapy,” she said. “It will be a safe place for people to talk about the one thing they have in common.”

Sturgeon’s ideas for the group include spending the first two weeks letting people talk about their feelings.

“With COVID, it’s a different type of loss,” she said. “You don’t get to see them. You can’t be with them. The last time I saw my father, a nurse was nice enough to let me FaceTime. They were getting ready to take him off the ventilator. That wasn’t my father. It was my dad, but it wasn’t him.

“There’s a lot of survivor’s guilt. I had survivor’s guilt. I had anorexia for 20 years, and my dad kept me alive. When he passed away I couldn’t do anything to help him. That’s been gnawing at me for almost a year now.”

To help the group function, Sturgeon has come up with several rules, including no politics, no hating on any religion or spirituality, no gender or sexuality bashing and the No. 1 rule, be kind.

“That’s the most important,” Sturgeon said. “We want to help each other.”

The youngest people allowed to join the group will be 16 years old, and anyone under 18 will need to have a permission slip filled out by a parent or guardian.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the group, or if they have questions, should send an email to sturge2021@gmail.com.

“If I can make one person feel better, it’s worth the effort,” Sturgeon said. “I would be so happy.”

