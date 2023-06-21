Swim with Purpose, a local group working to reopen Kentucky State University’s Exum Center pool, is hosting a pool party July 6 at the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center from 7-9 p.m.

The pool party is a fundraiser and will feature swimming, raffles and food.

