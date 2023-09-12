A local organization that is raising funds to restore and renovate the indoor pool at the William Exum Center on the Kentucky State University campus will host an official unveiling event next week.
The Swim with Purpose and KSU kickoff event is planned from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Room 238 of the K-State Cooperative Extension Building, 400 E. Main St.
Swim with Purpose and KSU have partnered to raise $1 million to refurbish the indoor pool at the Exum Center for Kentucky State students, faculty and staff, as well as the Frankfort community and local YMCA members.
“Programs will be developed to break generational stigmas and create a safe and teachable atmosphere for children, college students and adults,” a press release about the partnership states.
“KSU is a public, historically Black land-grant university. Unfortunately, statistics show that minorities are 50% more likely to drown because of their limited access to pools and swim lessons,” said Swim With Purpose Founder Sam Taylor, an avid swimmer and coach.
“Once the pool is ready, the next goal is to start a swim program for college students, faculty and staff. The local high school and swim clubs will benefit from having access to a pool that is in Frankfort,” he added.
“The YMCA has aquatic programs for people of all ages and we will work with the local YMCA to provide swim lessons for those children who wouldn’t otherwise have access to this life-saving skill.”
The fund will also pay for ongoing maintenance and community programming.
“Kentucky State University is proud to partner with Swim with Purpose to ensure the needs of the greater Frankfort community are met,” K-State President Dr. Koffi C. Akakpoexplained.
“The pool in the William Exum Center is a community hallmark and will be available for all who need it. We are proud to work with Sam and his board on this initiative.”
In addition to Taylor, Swim with Purpose board members and co-founders include City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge; KSU Deputy Athletic Director for External Operations and men’s basketball head coach Jamaal Jackson; Whitaker Bank Vice President and Commercial Lender Berry Popp; and Peerless-AV Executive Vice President Nick Belcore.
Those who attend Tuesday’s event will learn more about the renovation benefits, fundraising status and see the pool facility that will be transformed into the new aquatic center for students and the community.
