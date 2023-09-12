A local organization that is raising funds to restore and renovate the indoor pool at the William Exum Center on the Kentucky State University campus will host an official unveiling event next week.

The Swim with Purpose and KSU kickoff event is planned from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Room 238 of the K-State Cooperative Extension Building, 400 E. Main St.

Swim with Purpose logo.png

