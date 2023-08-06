FY24+NEW-Public+Ticketing+Image_Stroll+Header.jpg

Mark your calendars! The Symphonic Stroll, featuring members of the Lexington Philharmonic, returns to Josephine Sculpture Park Saturday, Sept. 9.

The 2023 Stroll marks the third year for the event, and will take visitors on an immersive walk through several of JSP's art installations, each with a specially-selected musical piece performed "chamber style" that coincides with the work of art's theme or design.

