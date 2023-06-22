With the 250th anniversary of the founding of Frankfort rapidly approaching, there will be two special gatherings honoring the occasion planned for Saturday, July 15 at the Paul Sawyier Public Library and Sunday, July 16 at First Christian Church on Ann Street.

HancockTaylorEvent.jpg

“The Great Meadow on the River:” Hancock Taylor’s Survey of the Town of Frankfort is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the library’s River Room, and will feature a panel of historians and experts on the July 16, 1773, survey, when a team of surveyors crossed the Kentucky River at the Leestown point, arriving at what one called “the great meadow on the river.”

SaxtonsCoronetBand.png

Saxton's Coronet Band (photo submitted)

