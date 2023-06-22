With the 250th anniversary of the founding of Frankfort rapidly approaching, there will be two special gatherings honoring the occasion planned for Saturday, July 15 at the Paul Sawyier Public Library and Sunday, July 16 at First Christian Church on Ann Street.
“The Great Meadow on the River:” Hancock Taylor’s Survey of the Town of Frankfort is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the library’s River Room, and will feature a panel of historians and experts on the July 16, 1773, survey, when a team of surveyors crossed the Kentucky River at the Leestown point, arriving at what one called “the great meadow on the river.”
The site where they landed, and where Hancock Taylor conducted the first survey of the area would eventually become the City of Frankfort in 1786 (named after the original settlement of “Frank’s Ford”) and later the state’s capital in December 1792.
Featured speakers includeKandie Adkinson, of the Office of the Secretary of State's Land Office; Dr. William "Drew" Andrews, of the Kentucky Geological Survey; Tressa Brown, of the Kentucky Heritage Councils' Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission; and Amalie Preston, of the James Harrod Trust. Preston is also a direct descendent of explorer James McAffee, who contracted and served as original owner of Taylor’s survey.
On Sunday, First Christian Church will be hosting the re-dedication of the historic marker honoring Taylor’s survey at 1:30 p.m., featuring Amalie Preston, former Kentucky poet laureate Richard Taylor (a descendent of Hancock Taylor’s brother), as well as a performance by Saxton’s Cornet Band, reformed in 1989. An earlier iteration of the same band played at the original marker dedication in 1899, and was one of the preeminent brass bands of the mid-1800s through the early 1900s.
