Jessica Tate and Lyndsay Sipple, both of Frankfort have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Dean’s List for Winter 2023. The winter terms run from January to May.

SNHU logo.png

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

