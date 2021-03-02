Hollins University

ROANOKE, Virginia — A local student has been named to the Dean's List at Hollins University for the fall 2020 semester.

Isabella Grace Taylor, of Frankfort, earned the honor for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5-4.0.

Taylor is a Franklin County High School graduate and is the granddaughter of Rhonda Hardesty, of Frankfort.

