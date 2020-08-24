COVID-19 has forced changes for a lot of annual events.
One that fell by the wayside was a breakfast provided by Independence Bank for area teachers.
This week, Independence Bank found another way to support teachers.
On Thursday and Friday, Frankfort teachers could pick up a goody bag at either local branch and register for a $250 Amazon gift card.
“We decided to do something to recognize our teachers,” said Greg Burton, county president of Independence Bank. “What we’ve done in the past is have breakfast for them, but then there was COVID.
“We wanted to do something. The one who wins the gift card could use it on more supplies for their class. We know a lot of teachers spend their own money on those.”
Melissa Wiard, who’s beginning her eighth year at Hearn Elementary, appreciated the thought as much as the goody bag.
“It really means more than people realize,” she said about the recognition. “Teachers really need to feel support, especially from the local community.
“We love the (Independence Bank) breakfast at Hearn,” said Wiard, who teaches fifth grade. “To feel the support from a local business is awesome.”
Jayme Boswell is a preschool teacher at Collins Lane Elementary starting her seventh year at the school.
She said the gift card could be a big boost for educators.
“Teachers spend so much money on their classrooms,” she said. “They want everything to look perfect. This year will look different. It’s the way we have to do things for now, working inside of our homes.”
The city and county school systems are beginning the school year on Wednesday with 100% virtual learning.
And they’ll start the year knowing people support their work.
“For someone like Independence Bank to give us a bag of goodies, it tells us they’re thinking of us," Boswell added. "It’s like they’re cheerleaders, and it’s nice to have someone thinking of you and your students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.