Local high school students who came together for a Climate Strike last month are hosting a follow-up Climate Conference this weekend.
The Frankfort Sept. 20 Climate Strike was one of more than 800 strikes around the world. According to a news release for the conference, the event garnered 250 people and had representatives from 14 schools.
The Climate Conference, which is on Saturday, will encourage participants to strategize about action steps they can take to reduce carbon emissions in Frankfort and across Kentucky.
"As a community, we need to cut fossil fuel usage in half by 2030 and completely remove it by 2035," said conference organizer Natalie Dufour in a news release. "Statewide, we need to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It’s time to start talking about climate change and taking action. There is no more time to delay.”
Dufour, a junior at Franklin County High School, was a leader of the local Climate Strike.
Saturday's conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office, which is at 101 Lakeview Court. People of all ages are invited. RSVP to nataliedufour11@gmail.com. Those who RSVP will be provided with lunch.