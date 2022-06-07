Morehead State logo.png

Ten students from Frankfort have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Morehead State University.

They are Jacquelyn Page, Joseph Ray, Malia Scott, Erica Tanksley, Jaxon Burchell, Ethan Smith, Lydia Wallace, MacKenzie Napier, Dhwani Kothari and Jacob Harrod.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester.

