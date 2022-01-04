Midway logo.png

Ten students from Frankfort have been named to the Midway University Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester.

To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

The students from Frankfort on the list are Hailey Allen, Bethany Crockett, Kristin Cummins, Trinity Garr, Logan Hanes, Jack Kampschaefer, Rebecca Monnin, Ann Montfort, Grayson Strasburger and Kindall Talley.

