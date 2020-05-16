TFCA

The Frankfort Christian Academy will honor its seniors with a small celebration Thursday, May 28.

Seniors can pick up their time capsule items, do a virtual year-end chapel service and last walk, according to principal Carrie Beth Tigges.

An in-person graduation service is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

