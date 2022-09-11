From power washers to toothbrushes, students from The Frankfort Christian Academy used whatever was needed to help clean flood-ravaged Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County.

A group of 72 high school students from TFCA, along with eight staff members and several parents, went to the school in Lost Creek Sept. 1 and spent the day helping with cleanup.

091222.TFCA Flood-Canterbury Barnes_submitted.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy students Jade Canterbury, left, and Brady Barnes work cleaning uniforms at Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County on Sept. 1. (Photo submitted)
091222.TFCA Flood-Asher Webb Hix Tigges_submitted.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy students, from left, Grant Asher, Benton Webb, Levi Hix and Andy Tigges pull nails out of boards while taking down drywall in the gym at Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County. (Photo submitted)
091222.TFCA Flood-Cora Gilbert_submitted.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Cora Gilbert carries ooards Sept. 1 when a group from TFCA went to Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County to help with clean-up after the recent floods in eastern Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

