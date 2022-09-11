The Frankfort Christian Academy students, from left, Grant Asher, Benton Webb, Levi Hix and Andy Tigges pull nails out of boards while taking down drywall in the gym at Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County. (Photo submitted)
The Frankfort Christian Academy's Cora Gilbert carries ooards Sept. 1 when a group from TFCA went to Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County to help with clean-up after the recent floods in eastern Kentucky. (Photo submitted)
From power washers to toothbrushes, students from The Frankfort Christian Academy used whatever was needed to help clean flood-ravaged Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County.
A group of 72 high school students from TFCA, along with eight staff members and several parents, went to the school in Lost Creek Sept. 1 and spent the day helping with cleanup.
“All our homerooms partner with a service organization to work with,” TFCA Principal Carrie Beth Tigges said. “Our two senior homerooms chose this, and they’ll do different things throughout the school year.
“It’s one of those things that over time you get to know people. When I first saw the flooding and I knew someone at Riverside Christian, I sent an email to see if there was anything we can do.”
What Riverside Christian needs is manpower, and that’s what the TFCA group provided.
“There was an email sent to high school students that said a group was going to go, and that you didn’t have to go at all,” sophomore Cora Gilbert said. “We’d have to get up early and we’d get back late.”
That didn’t stop almost all of the high school students from volunteering for the trip.
“In the gym, the water was above the backboards,” Tigges said about Riverside Christian. “All the PE equipment, all the sports uniforms were just caked in mud. We power washed uniforms, balls, equipment. Students were using toothbrushes to clean off plaques and trophies.”
Cora Gilbert and Kaitlyn Gilbert, both sophomores, worked cleaning trophies.
“The trophy cases were broken, and we carried all the broken glass out,” Cora said. ”We spent 3½ hours with toothbrushes cleaning trophies. A lot of kids asked why we were doing that.”
It was to preserve some of the school’s past.
“The students can see what they’ve accomplished,” Kaitlyn said.
Another group took down drywall, which had been placed over cinderblock walls, in the gym.
“We took drywall down, so we were pulling nails out of boards,” said Tim Marcum, a teacher at TFCA. “They told us the area to work, but I don’t think they thought we would work as fast as we did. We asked what about the three back rooms. They said if you can get those too that would be amazing, and we did.”
Other students worked in the playground.
“We filled up four big bags of trash from the playground, and there was a lot we weren’t able to get,” Kaitlyn said.
While the group from TFCA had seen the flood devastation on the news, seeing it firsthand gave a different perspective.
“It was overwhelming to hear the individual stories,” Tigges said. “You’d go to different parts of the school and see how high the water was. They have some teachers who live on campus, and on campus they have eight teachers who lost everything.”
Despite the long day and hard work, the adults didn’t hear any complaints from the students.
“I was totally surprised by how well the kids worked,” Marcum said. “We told them it would be a long day there and back and there would be a lot of hard work, and there was the smell, the mud.”
“I was really proud of the way they worked,” Tigges said. “They were always asking what are we doing next.”
Tigges said several students have asked about returning to Riverside during fall break, and Cora and Kaitlyn both said they would go back.
“Fun is a weird word for it,” Cora said. “The work wasn’t fun, but there was the joy of helping people.”
