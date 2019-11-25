Government Office Closings
- City of Frankfort offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. There will also be no transit service on Thanksgiving with limited service on Friday.
- Franklin County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Garbage
- If the City of Frankfort collects your garbage on Thursdays or Fridays, your pickup day will be Dec. 2.
- Frankfort Recycling Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Central Kentucky Hauling, which handles garbage collection in the county, will be closed on Thursday. Thursday pickups for trash and recycling will happen on Friday and Friday pickups will happen on Saturday for residents in the county.
Schools
- Franklin County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
- Frankfort Independent Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
- Kentucky State University will be closed Wednesday through Friday.