Riley Caldwell, a senior at The Frankfort Christian Academy, plays the title role in TFCA's production of "Cinderella" Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the school. At right is Shane Lawing, and at left is Levi Hix. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy's Brady Barnes, left, playing the godmother, and Kimi Keith, Barnes' understudy, sing during rehearsal for "Cinderella," which will be presented at the school this week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Laura Ragsdale, who is the drama director at The Frankfort Christian Academy, knew what play she wanted the school to present for its spring musical.
“I had a play in mind, but everyone wanted to do 'Cinderella,' a more classic play, and one where the music is better known," Ragsdale said. "I let the students vote on it.”
The students voted for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Cinderella," which will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. each day at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and they’ll be available at the door.
Senior Riley Caldwell, who plays the title role, voted for Cinderella.
“Julie Andrews did it, and she’s my absolute favorite of all time,” Caldwell said. “I’ve always looked up to her, and I wanted to do something she’d done.”
The production has a cast and crew of 42 students. Auditions were held in December, and rehearsals began in January.
Caldwell has been performing in TFCA productions since she began attending the school as an eighth grader.
“I love working with the younger kids,” she said. “We’re a small school, and you can build some really good connections with the younger kids.”
Cast members are Riley Caldwell, Cinderella; John Lobuglio, Prince; Hannah Kim, stepmother; Molly Gross, Joy; Taylor Grace Ammon, Portia; Isaac Kim, herald; Austin Lobuglio, king; Emily Majewski, queen; Brady Barnes, godmother; Makayla Sebastian, chef; Levi Hix, butcher; Noah Tigges, cheese steward; Josie Williams, dessert chef; Kacee Rossi, shy maiden; Lily Moore, over-enthusiastic maiden; Lucy Spirek, never danced maiden; Macy Ragsdale, staring maiden; Gracie Shows, pushy maiden; Kimi Keith, talkative maiden; Annie Roy, clumsy maiden; Macy Cobane, studious sister; Brinlee Watson, mean sister; Sophia Lawing, grandma; Alena McReynolds, first girl; Aubrey McReynolds, second girl; Livia Nichols, third girl; Grayson Driskell, little boy; Shane Lawing, fruit vendor; and Hayden McCoy, father.
The student director is Ellie Gilbert, and the backstage crew members are Malia Woods, Cayden Aseltine, Riley Jo Hanna and Gia Pieha. The tech crew is Emily Wallace, spotlight; Caroline Johnson, sound; and Grace Fields, microphones.
“Everyone is working so hard,” Ragsdale said, “and the drama is only on the stage.”
And Ragsdale, who teaches middle school Bible and computer at TFCA, said the students made the correct call.
“The students were right. The music is so catchy, and I love that it’s a story of hope being restored.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.