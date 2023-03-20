Laura Ragsdale, who is the drama director at The Frankfort Christian Academy, knew what play she wanted the school to present for its spring musical.

Riley Caldwell, a senior at The Frankfort Christian Academy, plays the title role in TFCA's production of "Cinderella" Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the school. At right is Shane Lawing, and at left is Levi Hix. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“I had a play in mind, but everyone wanted to do 'Cinderella,' a more classic play, and one where the music is better known," Ragsdale said. "I let the students vote on it.”

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Brady Barnes, left, playing the godmother, and Kimi Keith, Barnes' understudy, sing during rehearsal for "Cinderella," which will be presented at the school this week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
