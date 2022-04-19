Kentucky House Bill 250 was signed into law on April 8, approving a $23 million loan to Kentucky State University.
On Friday the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) approved a $17.5 million disbursement to KSU during the organization’s executive committee meeting.
The biggest chunk of the request was $6.8 million for projected payroll and operating expenses between April 15 and June 15 of this year.
“The $23 million gets us to zero as we’ve said many, many times,” said Travis Powell, CPE vice president and general counsel. “That’s just what’s owed currently and what will get us to the end of the fiscal year. There is no money in cash reserves.”
One of the provisions of HB 250 calls for CPE to make recommendations to the interim committee on education and appropriations for repayment of the KSU loan.
“This is what I would like to see, Kentucky State is progressing really well, progressing toward financial stability, and the legislature is happy with what we’re doing,” Powell said. “We can certainly make recommendations to forgive the loan, but right now the requirement is they repay it.”
CPE must approve KSU expenditures greater than $5,000 until CPE reports to the governor and legislative research commission that finances are stable.
The executive committee on Friday passed a procedure for approving the school’s expenditures that exceed $5,000.
“I just want to say that this took a lot of advocacy,” CPE President Aaron Thompson said of the bill’s passage. “This took advocacy at levels that are pretty hard to explain. We had a lot of people working with us. We had a lot of interactions behind the scenes, in front of the scenes, testified on it many times.
“I will tell you this, one of the things they liked about what we were putting forth and the reason why they felt really comfortable in producing that was CPE’s involvement and that we would be involved in it for awhile.”
KSU’s dire financial situation came to light in July 2021. That was about the same time Dr. M. Christopher Brown resigned as Kentucky State’s president.
K-State must provide monthly financial reports to CPE. The school’s search process for a new president has been paused until April 15, 2023, and KSU is required to search for an interim president to replace the current interim who can serve until she’s replaced.
Clara Ross Stamps has been serving as KSU’s acting president since Brown’s resignation.
“We’re already working on getting the parameters together there for the board to make a choice for a new interim president,” Powell said.
Senate Bill 265 gave Gov. Andy Beshear the power to replace eight of the 11 KSU Board of Regent members with the current student, staff and faculty regents remaining unchanged.
Beshear named his appointees in late March, and they were confirmed by the Senate late Thursday prior to adjournment.
The newly appointed regents are:
• Ernie Fletcher of Osprey, Florida, is a former Republican Governor of Kentucky, where he oversaw the management and budget of the Executive Branch. He is also a physician at the Fletcher Group, Inc., and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
• Edward Hatchett of Glasgow is a former Democratic state auditor and managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek LLC. As state auditor from 1995–2003, he oversaw the auditing of accounts and financial transactions of all agencies of Kentucky. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.
• Charles Moyer of Louisville is a professor and former dean at the University of Louisville College of Business. Moyer has taught finance and business courses for decades at several higher education institutions. The Howard University graduate shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.
• Tammi Dukes of Farmington Hills, Michigan, is vice president of global sustainability at Adient. Dukes has spent decades of her professional career providing finance and auditing services to clients in the private sector. Dukes is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.
• Michael Adams Jr., of Lexington is a vice president, commercial loan officer at Independence Bank and a managing member of Urban Industries LLC. He has long personal and commercial banking experience and a background in business management. Adams is a KSU grad, whose term expires June 30, 2024.
• Gerald Patton of Rancho Mirage, California, is a retired higher education executive with experience working for multiple accreditation associations. Before retiring, Patton was director of assessment and educational effectiveness at California State University. He is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30. Patton is the only current regent retained by Beshear.
• Jason Moseley of Lexington is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglass High School and is a graduate of KSU. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.
• Robert Ramsey of Georgetown was a cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and is now retired. He is a graduate of Florida A&M and shall serve for a term expiring June 30.
The KSU board has to provide updates to the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) and various legislative committees on the progress of the management improvement plan at least four times a year. The president and a board member must be present for all those testimonies.
In consultation with CPE, KSU must conduct a review of all departments and academic programs and eliminate or change department or program by April 8, 2023.
Also in consultation with CPE, the school must develop a process to review all faculty and staff performance by July 8, 2022 and conduct a performance review of all faculty and staff by April 8, 2023.
Among CPE’s responsibilities under HB 250 is to adopt a KSU management and improvement plan by Nov. 1.
CPE will contract with a third party for recommendations on governance and operational structure and evaluate campus performance. Powell said the $1.5 million CPE received for this will require it to contract with an outside evaluator to make some determinations about how KSU is progressing.
CPE will provide a progress report to the interim joint committee on education on June 1 and Nov. 1 of each year, and it will conduct a three-year performance analysis based on the management and improvement plan. That will be due Nov. 1, 2025.
There is incentive funding available, and CPE is to distribute $5 million the next fiscal year and $10 million for fiscal year 2024 to KSU when goals and benchmarks are met in accordance with the management and improvement plan.
“I say by the end, you could see with the vote, overwhelming support for Kentucky State,” Powell said. “Not just let’s bail them out, but we think it could be something very positive, we support it, Kentucky needs Kentucky State, we want it to be successful.
“Obviously with the caveat if things don’t work out we may have to look at another direction, but I saw genuine support from the General Assembly for this institution.”
