Before the party

This is a before shot taken prior to the Third Street work party. (Photo by Mary Quinan)

Seventeen people participated in the Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) work party to clean invasive plants from 325 E. Third St. on Nov. 14.

Volunteers cleared the vines from all of the trees and removed all the invasive bushes from the property, and city employees assisted with hauling the debris away. In addition to RIP volunteers and Third Street neighbors, members from Franklin County High School Beta Club participated. 

After the party

This is an after shot taken following the Third Street work party. (Photo by Mary Quinan)

RIP works to "protect the local ecosystem by removing invasive pest plants and educating and inspiring the public to remove invasive plants." For more information, visit ripfc.net.

