Morehead State logo.png

Thirteen students from Frankfort have been named to the Dean's List at Morehead State University for the 2021 fall semester.

They are Makenna Elder, Jacob Harrod, Madalyn Morse, MacKenzie Napier, Reagan Napier, Jacquelyn Page, Joseph Ray, Malia Scott, Madison Smith, Erica Tanksley, Lydia Wallace, Joshua Webb and Brianna Winkfield.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription