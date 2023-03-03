Thursday’s special meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents started out as an informational session regarding the resumption of the search for a permanent president. However, as discussion turned towards the search committee and the potential for the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to take on a voting position on the committee, tensions rose.
CPE has maintained an advisory role on previous iterations of the committee, but both some regents and CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell said the agency should be “one vote on a larger committee.” As it stands following this meeting, the regents have a single representative alongside CPE (neither of which currently hold voting power), as well as representatives of the community, student body, faculty and university staff.
The university continues to retain the services of Myers-McCrae, a higher education search agency based out of Macon, Georgia, to assist in the hunt for a new leader.
Early in the meeting, Board Chair Regent Gerald Patton told the assembled members that “to extend the term of interim [presidents] is not what should happen. We have to keep in mind, and this is my personal experience, the more interims you have in leadership, the more unstable it becomes.”
Regent Tammi Dukes stated, “We just want to make sure that we are taking our time to find the best fit for our president,” to which Patton responded, “These are difficult times, and this university is in peril.”
The timeline for the process is considerably more condensed than in previous searches with a tentative terminal date to announce the new president scheduled for May 25 and on-campus interviews scheduled for the week of May 15.
Several regents expressed concern that this would mean on-campus interviews for the top three candidates would take place well after the end of the spring semester when fewer faculty and students are around.
Regent Ed Hatchett asked if it was “to our benefit or to our detriment to truncate this search” to allow the on-campus interview process to take place before the end of April.
“They [the candidates] need to see action,” Regent Herman Walston explained. “They need to see people, and see that this is where they want to be.”
The board voted to re-approve the established composition of the search committee, with a condition that the role of the CPE on the committee could be changed to a voting member role at a later date if it meets with the regulations established in the language of House Bill 250.
The board also ultimately approved the timeline for the presidential search, again with a condition that the timeline could be accelerated to better allow for the presidential candidates selected for on-campus interviews to arrive prior to the end of spring semester.
