Thursday’s special meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents started out as an informational session regarding the resumption of the search for a permanent president. However, as discussion turned towards the search committee and the potential for the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to take on a voting position on the committee, tensions rose.

CPE has maintained an advisory role on previous iterations of the committee, but both some regents and CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell said the agency should be “one vote on a larger committee.” As it stands following this meeting, the regents have a single representative alongside CPE (neither of which currently hold voting power), as well as representatives of the community, student body, faculty and university staff. 

