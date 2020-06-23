062420.LoganThomas-KSSLScholly_screenshot

Logan Thomas, a 2020 graduate of Western Hills, is the KSSL scholarship recipient and winner of the BGO Champion Award. (Photo via Twitter)

Logan Thomas, a 2020 graduate of Western Hills, has been selected as the Kentucky Select Soccer League scholarship recipient.

Scholarship applicants must be high school seniors and must have participated in KSSL as a player or certified USSF official, have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.0, demonstrate active service to the community and demonstrate commitment to give back to the game of soccer.

Thomas was also the female winner of the BGO Champion Award sponsored by the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Foundation.

The award honors student-athletes at the high school level who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity or injury and have returned and excelled beyond expectations in their sport.

The award included a $2,500 scholarship.

Thomas will be attending Transylvania, where she will be on the swim and triathlon teams.

