Logan Thomas, a 2020 graduate of Western Hills, has been selected as the Kentucky Select Soccer League scholarship recipient.
Scholarship applicants must be high school seniors and must have participated in KSSL as a player or certified USSF official, have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.0, demonstrate active service to the community and demonstrate commitment to give back to the game of soccer.
Thomas was also the female winner of the BGO Champion Award sponsored by the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Foundation.
The award honors student-athletes at the high school level who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity or injury and have returned and excelled beyond expectations in their sport.
The award included a $2,500 scholarship.
Thomas will be attending Transylvania, where she will be on the swim and triathlon teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.