062620.EdSpotlight-Thompson_submitted.jpg

Paul Thompson (Photo submitted)

Frankfort Independent Schools has announced the hiring of Paul Thompson as its district athletic and activities director.

“Mr. Thompson is a great addition to our administrative team as we look to grow our athletic programs and continue on the trajectory of success,” Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed said in a release from the district. “He is focused on moving the role of athletic director beyond compliance monitor and event coordinator as he looks to embed true servant leadership to our coaches and students.

“We have a monumental task ahead of us as we look to open the newly renovated F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Mr. Thompson’s community relations expertise will be integral in this undertaking.”

Thompson replaces Joe Peach.

“He did an amazing job navigating the challenges COVID brought but chose to step down to focus on teaching, coaching and his family,” Reed said about Peach.

Thompson, a native of Frankfort, started working at Second Street School in 2002 after graduating from Kentucky State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

He earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Georgetown College and is working on his principal certification at the University of the Cumberlands.

During his 19-year tenure in the FIS district, Thompson has spent 16 years as a classroom teacher, 15 years coaching football at both the middle and high school levels, serving as the district safe crisis management coordinator and a four-year stint as middle school athletic director.

Currently, Thompson serves as the student response team leader at Second Street and is an assistant coach for the Frankfort High football team.

Thompson takes over official duties on July 1. Amy Dungan will remain on staff as assistant district athletic director.

