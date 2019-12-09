Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, former interim president of Kentucky State University, is one of 11 2019 inductees into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.
Established in 2000 to recognize "brave men and women who have been leaders in the struggle for equality and justice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky," according to a news release. "Civil Rights Hall of Fame inductees have worked for desegregation of schools and public accommodations. They pushed for civil rights legislation and equal opportunity in education, employment and housing. They have given of their time, resources and service toward efforts that challenged and changed old, unjust philosophies and systems."
Hall of Fame inductees are selected by the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.